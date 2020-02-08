On Feb. 8, 1915, the motion picture “The Birth of a Nation,” directed by D.W. Griffith, premiered in Los Angeles.

In 1969, the supergroup Blind Faith was formed, featuring Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Steve Winwood.

In 1971, the Bob Dylan film “Eat The Document” was shown at the New York Academy of Music. Dylan had wanted the documentary to appear on TV, but it didn’t until ten years later.

In 1973, Carly Simon received a gold record for the single “You’re So Vain.”

In 1990, singer Del Shannon was found shot to death at his home in Santa Clarita, California. Police found a rifle near his body, suggesting he had killed himself. His biggest hits were “Runaway” and “Hats Off To Larry.”

Also in 1990, CBS News suspended “60 Minutes” commentator Andy Rooney for racial remarks he allegedly made about blacks in the gay magazine “The Advocate.” Rooney denied the quotes.

In 2006, Sly and the Family Stone reunited for a performance at the Grammys. Stone had not performed live in 19 years.

In 2009, Chris Brown was arrested and accused of beating up Rihanna. He later pleaded guilty to felony assault.

Today’s Birthdays: Composer-conductor John Williams is 88. ABC News anchor Ted Koppel is 80. Actor Nick Nolte is 79. Comedian Robert Klein is 78. Actor-guitarist Creed Batton (“The Office”) (The Grass Roots) is 77. Actress Brooke Adams is 71. Actress Mary Steenburgen is 67. Author John Grisham is 65. Actor Henry Czerny (CHER’-nee) (“Revenge,” ”The Tudors”) is 61. Singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue is 59. Singer-guitarist Sammy Llanas (YAH’-nus) (The BoDeans) is 59. Actress Missy Yager (“Manchester By The Sea”) is 52. Actress Mary McCormack is 51. Guitarist Keith Nelson (Buckcherry) is 51. Actress Susan Misner (“Billions,” “The Americans”) is 49. Musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk is 46. Actor Seth Green (“Austin Powers,” ”Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 46. Actor Josh Morrow (“The Young and the Restless”) is 46. Bassist Phoenix of Linkin Park is 43. Actor William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”) is 40. Actor Jim Parrack (“True Blood”) is 39. Musician Joey Ryan of Milk Carton Kids is 38. Actress Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Rapper Anderson Paak (PAK) is 34. Drummer Max Grahn of Carolina Liar is 32. Actress Karle Warren (“Judging Amy”) is 28.

