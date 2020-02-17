On Feb. 17, 1960, Elvis Presley received his first gold album, for the album called “Elvis.” It included the songs “Rip It Up,” ”Old Shep” and “Ready Teddy.”

In 1970, singer Joni Mitchell announced her retirement from live performances. She was back to doing shows within the year.

In 1971, James Taylor made his prime-time TV debut on “The Johnny Cash Show.” Taylor sang “Fire and Rain” and “Carolina on My Mind.”

In 1972, Pink Floyd premiered “Dark Side of the Moon” in concert at London’s Rainbow Theater. The album was released the next year.

Advertisement

In 1976, The Eagles released their “Greatest Hits” album.

In 1979, The Clash kicked off its first U.S. tour in New York.

In 1982, jazz pianist Thelonius Monk died after a long illness at the age of 64.

In 1988, in Hollywood, Florida, a 12-year-old fan of Motley Crue set his legs on fire while trying to imitate a stunt in the group’s “Live Wire” video. He suffered burns over ten percent of his body. Motley Crue said the band’s stunts should not be tried at home.

In 2013, country singer Mindy McCready was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on her front porch. She was 37.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Hal Holbrook is 95. Comedian Dame Edna (Barry Humphries) is 86. Country singer-songwriter Johnny Bush is 85. Actress Christina Pickles (“The Wedding Singer,” ”St. Elsewhere”) is 85. Actress Brenda Fricker is 75. Actress Becky Ann Baker (“Girls,” ”Freaks and Geeks”) is 67. Actress Rene Russo is 66. Actor Richard Karn (“Home Improvement”) is 64. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 58. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 57. Director Michael Bay (“Transformers,” “Armageddon”) is 56. Singer Chante Moore is 53. Guitarist Tim Mahoney of 311 (three-eleven) is 50. Actor Dominic Purcell (“Prison Break”) is 50. Actress Denise Richards is 49. Singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is 48. Drummer Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters is 48. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 46. Country singer Bryan White is 46. Actress Kelly Carlson (“Nip/Tuck”) is 44. Actor Conrad Ricamora (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 41. Actor Jason Ritter (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ”Joan of Arcadia”) is 40. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 39. TV personality Paris Hilton is 39. TV co-host Daphne Oz (“The Chew”) is 34. Actor Chord Overstreet (“Glee”) is 31. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 29. Actress Sasha Pieterse (PEE’-ter-seh) (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 24.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.