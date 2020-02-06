On Feb. 6, 1943, a Los Angeles jury acquitted actor Errol Flynn of three counts of statutory rape.

In 1970, “Instant Karma” by John Lennon was released as a single.

In 1989, actor Todd Bridges was ordered held without bond on an attempted murder charge. He pleaded not guilty in connection with a shooting.

In 1990, singer Billy Idol shattered a leg and broke an arm when his motorcycle hit a car in Los Angeles. Police said Idol ran a stop sign and wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Advertisement

In 1991, actor Danny Thomas died after suffering a heart attack at his Los Angeles home. He was 79. He was buried in Memphis, Tennessee, a few days later.

In 1995, rapper Tupac Shakur (TOO’-pak shah-KOOR’) was sentenced to prison on a sexual assault charge.

In 1998, singer-guitarist Carl Wilson of the Beach Boys died of complications from lung cancer in Los Angeles. He was 51.

Also in 1998, singer Falco was killed in a traffic accident in the Dominican Republic. He was 40. Falco was probably best known for his song “Rock Me Amadeus.”

In 2003, ABC aired the British documentary, “Living With Michael Jackson.” Jackson’s comments about allowing kids to spend the night in his bedroom prompted authorities to look into his relationships with children. Jackson was arrested the following November on child molestation charges.

In 2011, Christina Aguilera botched the words to the national anthem before the Super Bowl. She said she got lost in the moment.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Mamie Van Doren is 89. Actor Mike Farrell is 81. NBC news anchorman Tom Brokaw is 80. Actress Gayle Hunnicutt is 77. Singer Fabian is 77. Actor Michael Tucker (“L.A. Law”) is 75. Actor Jon Walmsley (“The Waltons”) is 64. Actor-director Robert Townsend (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 63. Actress Kathy Najimy (“Veronica’s Closet,” ”King of the Hill”) is 63. Drummer Simon Phillips of Toto is 63. Actor Barry Miller (“Saturday Night Fever,” ”Fame”) is 62. Actress Megan Gallagher (“Millennium”) is 60. Country singer Richie McDonald of Lonestar is 58. Vocalist Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses is 58. Singer Rick Astley is 54. Bassist Tim Brown of the Boo Radleys is 51. TV host Amy Robach (“Good Morning America”) is 47. Actor Josh Stewart (“Criminal Minds,” ”Third Watch”) is 43. Actor Ben Lawson (“Designated Survivor”) is 40. Actress Crystal Reed (“Teen Wolf”) is 35. Actress Anna Diop (AH’-nah ZHOHP) (“24: Legacy”) is 32. Singer Tinashe (tee-NAH’-shay) is 27.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.