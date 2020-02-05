On Feb. 5, 1940, Glenn Miller and his orchestra recorded “Tuxedo Junction” for RCA Victor’s Bluebird label.

In 1957, Bill Haley and His Comets were mobbed by fans when they arrived in London for a tour.

In 1972, Paul Simon released his first solo single following his breakup with Art Garfunkel. The song, “Mother and Child Reunion,” became a top five hit.

In 1992, a blues band accompanied Willie Dixon’s funeral procession in Chicago. Dixon died of heart failure about a week earlier.

In 1996, actress Elizabeth Taylor filed for divorce from her seventh husband, Larry Fortensky, citing irreconcilable differences. They were married five years.

In 2001, actor Tom Cruise and actress Nicole Kidman announced their separation after eleven years of marriage.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Stuart Damon is 83. Singer-songwriter Barrett Strong is 79. Actor David Selby (“Dark Shadows,” ”Falcon Crest”) is 79. Singer Al Kooper (Blood, Sweat and Tears) is 76. Actress Charlotte Rampling is 74. Actress Barbara Hershey is 72. Actor-director-comedian Christopher Guest is 72. Actor Tom Wilkinson (“Selma”) is 72. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows (“Saturday Night Live”) is 59. Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh is 58. Actress Laura Linney is 56. Bassist Duff McKagan of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N’ Roses) is 56. Actor Chris Parnell is 53. Singer Chris Barron of the Spin Doctors is 52. Singer Bobby Brown is 51. Actor Michael Sheen (“Masters of Sex,” ”Frost/Nixon,” ”Twilight” films) is 51. Actor David Chisum (“Black Box,” ”One Life to Live”) is 50. Country singer Sara Evans is 49. Country singer Tyler Farr is 36. Keyboardist Mark Shusterman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 35. Actor Darren Criss (“Glee”) is 33. Actor Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”) is 33. Keyboardist Kyle Simmons of Bastille is 32. Actor Jeremy Sumpter (“Friday Night Lights,” ”Peter Pan”) is 31. Drummer Graham Sierota (sih-ROH’-tah) of Echosmith is 21.

