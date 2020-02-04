On Feb. 4, 1938, “Our Town,” Thornton Wilder’s play about small-town life in America, opened on Broadway.

In 1961, singer Johnny Burnette underwent an emergency appendectomy in Los Angeles and was forced to cancel a British tour. He’s known for the hit “You’re Sixteen,” which was on the Top 40 charts at the time.

In 1969, Columbia Records signed Johnny Winter to a five-year, $300,000 contract, which was unprecedented for a new artist.

In 1971, The Osmonds received their first gold record, for “One Bad Apple.”

In 1977, Fleetwood Mac released the album “Rumours.” It sold more than 17 million copies.

In 1983, singer Karen Carpenter died of cardiac arrest in Downey, California, at age 32. She had suffered from the eating disorder anorexia nervosa.

In 1987, pianist Liberace (lih-ber-AH’-chee) died at his home in Palm Springs, California, of AIDS-related complications. He was 67.

In 1993, entertainer Ben Vereen was discharged from a rehabilitation center in New Jersey. He had been getting therapy for seven months after he was hit by a truck near his home in Malibu, California. The truck was driven by Grammy Award-winning producer David Foster, who wasn’t charged.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Jerry Adler (“The Good Wife,” ”The Sopranos”) is 91. Actor Gary Conway (“Burke’s Law”) is 84. Drummer John Steel of The Animals is 79. Singer Florence LaRue of the Fifth Dimension is 78. Singer Alice Cooper is 72. Actor Michael Beck is 71. Actress Lisa Eichhorn is 68. Singer Tim Booth of James is 60. Country singer Clint Black is 58. Guitarist Noodles of The Offspring is 57. Country bassist Dave Buchanan of Yankee Grey is 54. “Daily Show” correspondent Rob Corddry is 49. Actor Michael Goorjian (“Party of Five”) is 49. TV personality Nicolle Wallace (“The View”) is 48. Bassist Rick Burch of Jimmy Eat World is 45. Singer Natalie Imbruglia (im-BROO’-lee-uh) is 45. Rapper Cam’ron is 44. Singer Gavin DeGraw is 43. Singer Zoe Manville of Portugal. The Man is 36. Actor Ashley Thomas (“Salvation,” ”24: Legacy”) is 35. Actor Charlie Barnett (“Secrets and Lies,” ”Chicago Fire”) is 32. Actress Kyla Kenedy (“Speechless”) is 17.

