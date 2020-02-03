On Feb. 3, 1959, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson were killed in a plane crash in Iowa. Holly was 22, Valens was 17 and the Big Bopper was 28.

In 1967, Jimi Hendrix recorded “Purple Haze” in London. It was released in March in the U.K. as a follow-up to his first British single “Hey Joe.”

In 1968, Paul McCartney recorded “Lady Madonna” at the Abbey Road studios. The record is credited to The Beatles, but McCartney played with unknown session musicians.

In 1969, The Beatles, over objections from Paul McCartney, hired manager Allen Klein to straighten out the band’s financial affairs. The band’s mismanagement and money problems eventually led to its breakup.

Advertisement

In 1978, Harry Chapin met with President Carter at the White House as Carter announced the establishment of a commission on hunger. Chapin spent months lobbying Congress for the creation of the commission.

In 1996, actress Audrey Meadows died of cancer in Los Angeles. She was 71.

In 2003, authorities arrested producer Phil Spector at his mansion in suburban Los Angeles. The body of actress Lana Clarkson had been found in the foyer. Spector was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 19 years to life in prison.

In 2007, The Dixie Chicks won five Grammys, including album of the year for “Taking the Long Way.” The album had been largely ignored by country music stations.

In 2016, musician Maurice White of Earth, Wind and Fire died at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 74 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Today’s birthdays: Actress Bridget Hanley (“Here Come The Brides,” ”Harper Valley P.T.A.”) is 79. Actress Blythe Danner is 77. Guitarist Dave Davies of The Kinks is 73. Singer Melanie is 73. Actress Morgan Fairchild is 70. Actress Pamela Franklin (“The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie”) is 70. Actor Nathan Lane is 64. Guitarist Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth is 64. Actor Thomas Calabro (“Melrose Place”) is 61. Drummer Lol (LOHL) Tolhurst (The Cure) is 61. Actress Michele Greene (“L.A. Law”) is 58. Country singer Matraca (mah-TRAY’-suh) Berg is 56. Actress Maura Tierney (MOHR’-uh TEER’-nee) (“ER,” ”NewsRadio”) is 55. Actress Elisa Donovan (“Clueless”) is 49. Singer Daddy Yankee is 44. Actress Isla (EYE’-luh) Fisher is 44. Singer Jessica Harp (The Wreckers) is 38. Actor Matthew Moy (“2 Broke Girls”) is 36. Rapper Sean Kingston is 30. Actor Brandon Micheal Hall (corr.) (“God Friended Me”) is 27.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.