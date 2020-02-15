On Feb. 15, 1941, Duke Ellington recorded “Take the A Train” with his big band. It became the orchestra’s theme song.

In 1950, Disney released the movie “Cinderella.”

In 1961, Jackie Wilson was shot twice by Juanita Jones as he answered the door of his apartment in New York. Jones had told police she had intended to kill herself if Wilson rejected her. Wilson spent 21 days in a coma.

In 1964, for the first time one act had five songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list. It was The Beatles, with “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” ”I Saw Her Standing There,” ”She Loves You,” ”Please, Please Me” and “My Bonnie.”

In 1965, singer Nat “King” Cole died of lung cancer in Santa Monica, California. He was 46.

In 1971, Pink Floyd released their “Dark Side of the Moon” album.

In 1981, blues guitarist Mike Bloomfield died in San Francisco of an accidental drug overdose. Bloomfield was a veteran of the white blues revival in the 1960s.

In 1984, Broadway singer and actress Ethel Merman died at the age of 76.

In 2000, Darva Conger married Rick Rockwell on the Fox TV show “Who Wants To Marry A Multimillionaire” after he selected her from a number of contestants. Fox later learned an ex-girlfriend accused Rockwell of hitting her, and Conger asked for an annulment less than a week later.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Claire Bloom is 89. Songwriter Brian Holland (Holland-Dozier-Holland) is 79. Drummer Mick Avory of The Kinks is 76. Jazz saxophonist Henry Threadgill is 76. Actress Marisa Berenson (“Barry Lyndon”) is 73. Actress Jane Seymour is 69. Singer Melissa Manchester is 69. Actress Lynn Whitfield (“Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 67. Cartoonist Matt Groening (GRAY’-ning) (“The Simpsons”) is 66. Model Janice Dickinson is 65. Actor Christopher McDonald (“Harry’s Law,” “Family Law”) is 65. Singer Ali Campbell (UB40) is 61. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli (“The Sopranos”) is 61. Bassist Mikey Craig of Culture Club is 60. Actor Steven Michael Quezada (“Breaking Bad”) is 57. Country singer Michael Reynolds of Pinmonkey is 56. Actor Michael Easton (“General Hospital”) is 53. Actress Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 49. Actress Renee O’Connor (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 49. Actress Sarah Wynter (“24”) is 47. Singer Brandon Boyd of Incubus is 44. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers is 44. Singer-guitarist Adam Granduciel (GRAN’-doo-seel) of The War On Drugs is 41. Singer Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes is 40. Guitarist Gary Clark Junior is 36. Actress Natalie Morales (“The Grinder,” ”90210″) is 35. Actress Amber Riley (“Glee”) is 34. Rapper Meghan Thee Stallion is 25. Actor Zach Gordon (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” films) is 22.

