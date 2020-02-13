On Feb. 13, 1961, Frank Sinatra unveiled his own record label, Reprise. Sinatra did not have a very high opinion of rock music, but the label would release recordings by The Beach Boys, Jimi Hendrix and The Kinks.

In 1972, Led Zeppelin had to cancel a concert in Singapore after authorities would not let the group off the plane because of their long hair.

In 1982, a 300-pound marker on the grave of Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Ronnie Van Zant was stolen from an Orange Park, Florida, cemetery. Police found it two weeks later in a dry riverbed.

In 1991, a helicopter carrying actor Kirk Douglas collided with a stunt plane over an airport in California. Douglas suffered cuts and bruises. Two people on the plane were killed.

In 1997, Michael Jackson and then-wife Debbie Rowe became parents to a son named Prince.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Kim Novak is 87. Actor George Segal (“Just Shoot Me”) is 86. Actor Bo Svenson (“Walking Tall”) is 79. Actress Stockard Channing is 76. Talk show host Jerry Springer is 76. Singer Peter Gabriel is 70. Actor David Naughton is 69. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 64. Actor Matt Salinger is 60. Singer Henry Rollins is 59. Actor Neal McDonough (“Boomtown”) is 54. Singer Freedom Williams (C & C Music Factory) is 54. Actress Kelly Hu (“Martial Law”) is 52. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 49. Bassist Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) is 48. Drummer Scott Thomas of Parmalee is 47. Singer Feist is 44. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 41. Actress Mena Suvari (MEE’-nuh soo-VAHR’-ee) is 41. Drummer Dash Hutton of Haim (HYM) is 35.

