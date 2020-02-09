On Feb. 9, 1964, The Beatles made their first live U.S. television appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” An estimated 73 million people tuned in to watch the band perform five songs, including “I Want To Hold Your Hand.”

In 1972, Paul McCartney and Wings played their first show — unannounced and uninvited — for students during lunchtime at Nottingham University in England. The price of admission was 33 cents.

In 1979, K-Mart pulled Steve Martin’s comedy album “Let’s Get Small” for being in bad taste.

In 1981, singer Bill Haley died in Harlingen, Texas, of natural causes. He was 56.

In 1993, both Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney released solo albums. Jagger’s was called “Wandering Spirit” and McCartney’s was titled “Off The Ground.”

In 1997, “The Simpsons” became the longest-running prime-time animated series, beating the record previously held by “The Flintstones.”

In 2011, singer Ashlee Simpson filed for divorce from Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz. They had married in 2008.

In 2015, Kanye West jumped on stage at the Grammys while Beck was accepting the award for album of the year for “Morning Phase.” West left the stage without saying anything, but later said he did it because he thought Beyoncé should have won.

Today’s Birthdays: News correspondent Roger Mudd is 92. Actress Janet Suzman is 81. Actress-turned-politician Sheila James Kuehl (KYOOL) (“The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 79. Singer Carole King is 78. Singer Barbara Lewis is 77. Actor Joe Pesci is 77. Author Alice Walker (“The Color Purple”) is 76. Actress Mia Farrow is 75. Singer Joe Ely (EE’-lee) is 73. Actress Judith Light (“Ugly Betty,” ”Who’s The Boss”) is 71. Saxophonist Dennis “DT” Thomas of Kool and the Gang is 69. Actor Charles Shaughnessy (“The Nanny”) is 65. Actor Ed Amatrudo (“Nashville”) is 64. Sax player Steve Wilson is 59. Country singer Travis Tritt is 57. Actress Julie Warner (“Nip/Tuck,” ”Family Law”) is 55. Actress Sharon Case (“The Young and the Restless”) is 49. Actor Jason George (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 48. Actress Amber Valletta (“Blood and Oil,” “Revenge”) is 46. Actor Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 44. Singer Chad Wolf of Carolina Liar is 44. Actor A.J. Buckley (“CSI: NY”) is 43. Guitarist Richard On of O.A.R. is 41. Actor Tom Hiddleston (TV’s “The Night Manager,” film’s “The Avengers”) is 39. Actor David Gallagher (“Seventh Heaven”) is 35. Actor Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther,” “Creed”) is 33. Actress Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones,” ”Downton Abbey”) is 33. Actress Camille Winbush (“The Bernie Mac Show”) is 30. Actor Jimmy Bennett (“No Ordinary Family”) is 24. Actor Evan Roe (“Madam Secretary”) is 20.

