On Feb. 16, 1962, Bobby Vinton recorded the song “Roses Are Red.” He was in danger of being dropped by Epic Records but still owed them two single sides.

In 1968, John Lennon, George Harrison and their wives traveled to India to study transcendental meditation with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. Later, they were joined by Ringo Starr and his wife and Paul McCartney and his fiancée.

In 1969, country singers George Jones and Tammy Wynette were married in Ringgold, Georgia. They had said they were secretly married six months earlier.

In 1974, Elton John released “Bennie and the Jets.”

In 1975, Cher’s musical variety series debuted on CBS. It ran until 1976.

In 1982, actress Farrah Fawcett and actor Lee Majors were divorced, after nine years of marriage.

In 1990, musician Ike Turner was sentenced to four years in prison on cocaine charges. He began serving his sentence the next day. Four years earlier, Turner had said he had been addicted to cocaine for 15 years.

In 2007, Britney Spears shaved her head after a Los Angeles salon owner refused to do it for her.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz singer Peggy King is 90. Actor Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett in “The Empire Strikes Back”) is 75. Actor William Katt (“Greatest American Hero”) is 69. Actor LeVar Burton is 63. Rapper-actor Ice-T is 62. Actress Lisa Loring (“The Addams Family”) is 62. Guitarist Andy Taylor (Duran Duran) is 59. Drummer Dave Lombardo of Slayer is 55. Actress Sarah Clarke (“Twilight”) is 49. Actor Mahershala Ali (“House of Cards”) is 46. DJ-producer Bassnectar is 42. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 38. Singer Ryan Follese (FOL’-es-ay) of Hot Chelle (SHEL) Rae is 33. Guitarist and drummer Danielle Haim (HYM) of the rock group Haim is 31. Actress Elizabeth Olsen (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”) is 31.

