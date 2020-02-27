Listen Live Sports

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

February 27, 2020 6:10 pm
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. U2; $6,835,590; $136.37.

2. Elton John; $3,756,085; $136.12.

3. Andrea Bocelli; $2,642,269; $185.73.

4. Post Malone; $1,985,105; $116.11.

5. Cher; $1,626,347; $123.09.

6. Tool; $1,444,017; $114.76.

7. Marc Anthony; $1,401,295; $112.40.

8. Jonas Brothers; $1,328,951; $97.39.

9. Bad Bunny; $1,295,959; $95.74.

10. Shawn Mendes; $1,286,725; $68.99.

11. André Rieu; $1,252,373; $86.94.

12. The Black Keys; $1,082,906; $103.61.

13. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $1,080,676; $65.83.

14. The Lumineers; $633,515; $56.27.

15. Bryan Adams; $620,556; $71.45.

16. Jerry Seinfeld; $592,045; $117.53.

17. The World of Hans Zimmer; $556,096; $67.21.

18. Casting Crowns / Hillsong Worship; $525,080; $43.91.

19. Pentatonix; $502,371; $73.53.

20. The Kelly Family; $437,151; $59.06.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

