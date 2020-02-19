Listen Live Sports

Turn music down, library guard asked. Then she was stabbed.

February 19, 2020 1:44 pm
 
SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — A man stabbed a library security guard to death after she told him to turn his music down, authorities said Wednesday.

Blanchard Glaudin, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder in Tuesday’s stabbing of Sandra Wilson inside Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley, New York, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said.

Glaudin was tackled by library patrons after the stabbing. Wilson was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern.

Spring Valley Police Chief Paul Modica told the Journal News that Glaudin stabbed Wilson after she told him to turn his music down. “She was at the computer terminals and told him he had to turn it down,” Modica said. “That was it.”

Glaudin is being held without bail. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can speak for him.

