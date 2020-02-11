Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

US songwriter, Russian soprano win 2020 Polar Music Prizes

February 11, 2020 9:18 am
 
1 min read
      

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — American songwriter Diane Warren and Russian soprano Anna Netrebko are the winners of this year’s Polar Music Prizes, the Swedish award often described as the Nobel Prizes of music.

The judging panel for the 2020 prizes announced Tuesday called Warren “a master of writing for the human voice” and said her songs “embody the rare combination of being catchy and yet complex enough to be heard hundreds of times”

“Diane Warren is the reigning Queen of the American popular song,” it added in its citation.

Warren who has written songs for multiple singers, as well as for several films has “perfected the art of the power ballad. “As a singer, to be given a Diane Warren song, is a gift.”

Advertisement

The Polar Music Prize panel paid tribute to Netrebko as “a larger-than-life singer who keeps the classics alive, sells out every performance and also catches the attention of audiences new to opera.”

“When Anna Netrebko performs, it’s impossible to look away,” they wrote.

Previous laureates include Sting, Patti Smith, Paul McCartney and Joni Mitchell, bands including Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and Metallica, and conductors Pierre Boulez and Mstislav Rostropovich.

Receiving the award “is a big honor,” Netrebko said in a statement issued by the panel. Warren added that finding herself among past recipients and being in “that company is mind-blowing.”

The winners will each receive a cash prize of 1 million kronor ($103,520). The award ceremony is in Stockholm on June 9.

The Polar Music Prizes typically recognize one classical artist and one contemporary musician each year. The awards were founded in 1989 by the late Stig Anderson, manager of Swedish pop group ABBA, have been handed out since 1992.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
2|11 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army's new Enhanced Night Vision Goggles

Today in History

1973: Release of POWs in Hanoi begins