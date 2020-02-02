Listen Live Sports

Winners of the 2020 British Academy Film Awards

February 2, 2020 8:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2020 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:

Film — “1917”

British Film — “1917”

Director — Sam Mendes, “1917”

Actor — Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Actress — Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Supporting Actor — Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Supporting Actress — Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Rising Star — Micheal Ward

British Debut — Writer/director Mark Jenkin, producers Kate Byers and Linn Waite, “Bait”

Cinematography — Roger Deakins, “1917”

Original Screenplay — “Parasite”

Adapted Screenplay — “Jojo Rabbit”

Film Not in the English Language — “Parasite”

Original Score — Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Editing — “Le Mans ‘66”

Production Design — “1917”

Casting — “Joker”

Costume Design — “Little Women”

Sound — “1917”

Visual Effects — “1917”

Makeup and Hair — “Bombshell”

Animated Film — “Klaus”

British Short Film — “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

British Short Animation — “Grandad Was a Romantic”

Documentary — “For Sama”

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema — Andy Serkis

Academy Fellowship — Kathleen Kennedy

