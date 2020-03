TUSCON, Arizona (AP) — In a story March 4, 2020, about an interview between Oprah Winfrey and author Jeanine Cummins, The Associated Press erroneously reported the title of a book by Julissa Arce. Her book is “My (Underground) American Dream,” not ”My American Dream.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.