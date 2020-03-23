Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

David Byrne’s `American Utopia’ to come out in book form

March 23, 2020 9:25 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — David Byrne is adapting his stage play “American Utopia” for the printed page.

The former Talking Heads frontman is collaborating with the author and illustrator Maira Kalman, who worked on the Broadway show. The book, also called “American Utopia,” will be published Sept. 8 by Bloomsbury.

“Here is the hope and joy that I believe emanates from this show turned into something you can hold in your hand,” Byrne said in a statement Monday. Kalman said in a statement that the book was “a reminder to sing, dance, and waste not a moment.”

Byrne’s show also is scheduled to return to Broadway in September. Spike Lee is working on a documentary.

Advertisement

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Advanced Proposal Management Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Honoring Army Reserve Capt. Leyla Zeinalpour

Today in History

1957: Army sells last of its homing pigeons