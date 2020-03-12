Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Fast and Furious film ‘F9’ pushed back a year due to virus

March 12, 2020 12:40 pm
 
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Universal Pictures is moving back the release of the ninth Fast and Furious film by a year amid the coronavirus outbreak. The studio on Thursday said that “F9” will now open on April 2, 2021. It had been previously scheduled to open on May 22, 2020.

The Fast and Furious movies are always big earners at the domestic and international box office and the absence of “F9” will impact the 2020 box office in a major way. The past two films have made over $1 billion. It is the first major summer movie to be delayed because of the outbreak.

Thursday also saw the postponement of “A Quiet Place II,” and is just the latest film to be delayed because of concerns about the virus and public safety. The releases of the James Bond film “ No Time to Die ” and “ Peter Rabbit 2 ” were also postponed.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Health News Science News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in