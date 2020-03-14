Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

March 14, 2020 4:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Health’s infectious diseases chief; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Fauci; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D. Illinois.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Fauci; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Brian Moynihan, chief executive of Bank of America CEO

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Fauci; DeWine; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Fauci, Mnuchin.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
3|17 Corporate Conversations: Strategic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

These female trailblazers were the Navy's first African American WAVES officers

Today in History

1941: FDR opens the National Gallery of Art in DC