Highlights of April’s TCM Special Home Edition festival

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Below are highlights of the TCM Classic Film Festival: Special Home Edition, which replaces the in-person festival held annually in Los Angeles. Films will air from April 16 through early April 20.

All times Eastern.

APRIL 16

“A Star Is Born” (1954), 8 p.m.

“Metropolis,” 11 p.m.

APRIL 17

Interview with “The Good Earth” star Luise Rainer from the 2011 TCM Classic Film Festival, 1:45 a.m.

“The Good Earth,” 2:30 a.m.

“The Seventh Seal,” 6:45 a.m.

“Sounder,” 10:30 a.m.

Interview with “North by Northwest” star Eva Marie Saint from the 2014 TCM Classic Film Festival, 2 p.m.

“North by Northwest,” 3:15 p.m.

“Some Like it Hot,” 5.45 p.m.

“Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story,” 8 p.m.

“Deliverance,” 10 p.m.

APRIL 18

“Grey Gardens,” 1:30 a.m.

“The Man with the Golden Arm,” 6 a.m.

Interview with “Network” actress Faye Dunaway from the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival, 4:45 p.m.

“Network,” 5:45 p.m.

“Casablanca,” 8 p.m.

“The Magnificent Ambersons,” with guest co-host Peter Bogdanovich, 10 p.m.

“Night and the City,” 11:45 p.m.

APRIL 19

“The Passion of Joan of Arc,” 4:15 a.m.

Interview with “Lawrence of Arabia” star Peter O’Toole, 9 a.m.

“Lawrence of Arabia,” 10 a.m.

“Red-Headed Woman,” 2 p.m.

“Singin’ in the Rain,” 6 p.m.

APRIL 20

“Baby Face,” 12:15 a.m.

“Victor/Victoria,” 3:30 a.m.

