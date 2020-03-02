Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Judge Judy’ will end 25-year run, but star sticking around

March 2, 2020 1:56 pm
 
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — “Judge Judy” will be ending, but Judge Judy isn’t going anywhere.

Confused? Judy Sheindlin’s announcement Monday that her popular syndicated courtroom show will end production in 2021 sets the stage for her return in a different format even as her old show may not really go anywhere.

The tough-talking former New York family court judge has ruled her television courtroom since 1996 and its popularity made her the highest-paid personality in TV. She announced on “Ellen” that next season will be her 25th and last making original episodes of “Judge Judy.”

After that, the 77-year-old mediator will be making a new show called “Judy Justice” that will debut in fall 2021.

Advertisement

“If you’re not tired, you’re not supposed to stop,” Sheindlin told Ellen DeGeneres.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

CBS, meanwhile, has made a two-year deal with stations that currently carry “Judge Judy” to air reruns of the program. Based on 25 years of a regular production schedule, it’s likely there are some 5,000 episodes of the program in CBS’ library, said Bill Carroll, a program consultant and expert in the syndication market.

Currently, most markets air two half-hour episodes of “Judge Judy” back-to-back on weekdays, and the second one is usually a rerun from a past year. It’s done so seamlessly that many viewers don’t notice it’s an old episode; in fact, ratings for the second half hour are often better, Carroll said.

It’s a winner for CBS if the show continues to be successful without the production costs — particularly Sheindlin’s salary — of new material, he said.

“At this point, if I’m CBS I have an asset that I’ve already paid for,” he said. “My only costs are promotion and delivery. That’s money in the bank.”

Sheindlin isn’t saying anything about “Judy Justice” and its format, whether it’s a talk show or some judging panel. Executives probably don’t want anything that looks too much like “Judge Judy.”

“Even if it’s not successful, she’s got enough money that it doesn’t matter,” Carroll said. “I don’t see how she loses. I don’t see how CBS loses.”

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise