Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Music Review: Niall Horan endures a stormy 2nd solo album

March 10, 2020 1:18 pm
 
2 min read
      

Niall Horan, “Heartbreak Weather” (Capitol Records)

An anxious Niall Horan appears on the cover of his sophomore solo album. He’s standing on a chair in the middle of a street with a nasty-looking thunderstorm brewing behind him. It’s a fittingly awkward image for what turns out is an awkward album.

“Heartbreak Weather” is an overall bright collection from the former One Directioner, but one that doesn’t top his 2017 debut, the nifty “Flicker.” If he was more folky on the last one, here he’s veered back into pop, making 14 perfectly fine tracks, if not volcanic ones.

The half dozen best songs — like the Ed Sheeran-like “No Judgement,” the ‘80s-ish title track and the addictive “New Angel” — are diluted by too many that make little impression, especially the ballads “Black and White,” “Dear Patience,” “Put a Little Love On Me,” “Still” and “San Francisco.”

Advertisement

The sultry, rocking “Nice to Meet Ya” was a dynamite first single, but its cocky Brit-pop sound isn’t followed through for the rest of “Heartbreak Weather.” Horan’s music doesn’t always reach out and grab you by the throat, so a few listens are often required to release their understated beauty. But more spins don’t always help this time.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

Horan has once again written on every track and tapped some top producers — including Greg Kurstin, Teddy Geiger, Julian Bunetta and Scott Harris — for an album in which every song is about a lover or a former one. Horan really only has two speeds on “Heartbreak Weather” — frisky or brokenhearted. “Let’s skip all the small talk and go straight up to your room,” he sings in one song. On another he’s down and haunted: “I try to run, but you’re everywhere I go.”

“Heartbreak Weather” is in no way a disaster like the one approaching Horan on the album cover. It’s just not an improvement on his debut effort. Not to worry, the storm will pass. Also, pro tip: Avoid wearing white pants in a squall.

_____

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USO entertainers perform at Fort Wainwright

Today in History

1864: President Lincoln signs Ulysses S. Grant’s commission to command the U.S. Army