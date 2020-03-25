Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Review: Americana folk singer Mark Erelli amps it up a notch

March 25, 2020 4:13 pm
 
1 min read
      

Mark Erelli, “Blindsided” (Soundly Music)

Americana singer-songwriter Mark Erelli has turned things up a notch.

Stepping further away from the gentle folk balladry he’s known for, Erelli on “Blindsided” makes an unapologetic nod to the Tom Petty school of rock, and for the most part he succeeds. He shines brightest when he has a good hook, which happens frequently on this album.

Erelli fronts a first-rate ensemble that’s built around the spirited guitar work of Sadler Vaden, who backs Jason Isbell as part of the Grammy-winning 400 Unit and has lately ventured out on his own. Erelli’s band alternately rocks and lends majesty to his more introspective musings.

Advertisement

Erelli offers up his art with honesty and an earnestness that will surely earn him new followers. He’s at his best on “The River Always Wins,” which would be perfectly at home on a Petty album but rocks even if it’s mildly derivative.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Erelli’s songwriting can be too literal, and he sometimes lapses into clichés. On an otherwise interesting song called “Rose-Colored Rearview,” for example, he muses about whether anyone but white men miss the good old days but damages the sentiment with a tired opening riff: “There was a time when we all watched the same screen, Springsteen was mainstream, everybody had a hungry heart.”

Get it? References to Bruce Springsteen, evocative as they are, have been batted around pretty hard in recent years, and this one’s more cloying than most.

But there is better material here. An elegant song called “The Western Veil” soars on the wings of jangly guitars, heartfelt vocals and soulful harmony lines, its lyrics unburdened by the trying-too-hard vibe.

Yep, that’s the sweet spot right there. And there’s enough of it to make this album matter.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Advanced Proposal Management Training
3|25 FedHealth Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard crew releases 30 sea turtles back in the ocean

Today in History

1957: US Customs seizes 'Howl' on grounds of obscenity