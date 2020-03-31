Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Review: Irby offers comic relief in third essay collection

March 31, 2020 1:27 pm
 
1 min read
      

“Wow, No Thank You,” Vintage Books, By Samantha Irby

With “Wow, No Thank You,” the incomparable Samantha Irby offers yet another laugh-out-loud masterpiece.

In her third book of essays, the honest and self-deprecating Irby muses on everything from her approach to step parenting (avoid the children at all costs) to the pressure of caring for the “smelly, actively decaying body that (she) never asked for” to the months she avoided replying to an email from a “very famous person.”

Irby, who made a name for herself with her blog, Bitches Gotta Eat, has become quite the famous person, herself, these days. Now, as she says in the book, she can move a bunch of stuff off her Amazon wish list and into the main cart. Despite her rise in star status, though, her fresh, unique writing is as raunchy and relatable as ever.

Advertisement

“Wow, No Thank You” is Irby’s exploration of life as a full-grown adult, navigating questions like “do people clean their roofs or does the rain just take care of it,” and having a panic attack while wondering whether it would be too weird to put gummy bears on the group grocery list while working in a TV writers room.

As with her last two books, “Meaty” and “We are Never Meeting in Real Life,” Irby is a delight to spend time with. “Wow, No Thank You” is the perfect read at a time when we all could use a little comic relief.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
3|31 TSPi Public Sector Series: Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army identifies sites it can retrofit to help local hospitals

Today in History

1933: Congress authorizes Civilian Conservation Corps to ease unemployment