Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Review: Juliana MacDowell offers a sunny set from Key West

March 11, 2020 12:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

Juliana MacDowell, “Leaving Home” (Conch Town Music)

Juliana MacDowell recorded much of her new album in Key West, Florida, where she lives for part of the year, far from the music biz’s biggest stages.

“Leaving Home” makes her talent hard to miss, however. MacDowell’s second album, and the first for the new indie label Conch Town Music, is as sunny as the Keys and a melodious showcase for her fine singing and songwriting.

MacDowell’s brand of pop draws from folk, rock and country. While much of it is bouncy and upbeat, there’s a bluesy hue to her expressive alto that’s especially appealing, as is the contrast between her upper and lower register.

Advertisement

“Leaving Home” grabs the ear and invites a smile right out of the gate with the opener “I Like,” which — as elsewhere — benefits from Matt Backer’s inventive guitar work. Horns propel the title cut, a voyage of discovery that leads MacDowell to a happy ending. And the piano-and-strings ballad “Midnight Hour” offers a reminder that life isn’t all beautiful sunsets, even in Key West.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

On the fiddle waltz “Two Kinds of People,” MacDowell sings, “I deserve to be heard.” She’s absolutely right.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)