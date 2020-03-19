Listen Live Sports

Review: ‘The Boy From The Woods’ thrills with many surprises

March 19, 2020 6:57 pm
 
“The Boy From The Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

He’s known as Wilde, and he has no idea of his background or family. Found living in the woods as a young boy, Wilde grew up to join the military and learn the world of special ops. Now he lives off the grid, content to rely on himself and stay out of society. But his skill at finding answers when others don’t want the truth revealed causes people to seek his help.

TV lawyer Hester Crimstein knows Wilde well, as he grew up with her son. When Hester’s grandson, Matthew, asks for help finding Naomi, a high-school classmate, she knows that Wilde can help due to his unique skill set. Naomi is shunned at school, and her home life is not much better, so she may have run away, but Matthew doesn’t believe it. As Wilde starts investigating, he learns that everyone seems to have a part of the puzzle, but refuses to share what they know. Even Matthew is hesitant to tell Wilde why he’s concerned.

The crafty Coben knows how to weave a compelling story with intriguing characters, and Wilde is one of his best. Wilde’s journey to search for answers not only for the people he cares about, but his own personal journey, provides an intriguing plot.

The supporting characters also shine. Once the big reveal happens, it would be the end for most stories, but Coben has just gotten started. The narrative veers into such unexpected directions that even a true thriller aficionado will not see the multiple surprises the ending delivers. Coben’s name on the book cover continues to mean quality.

