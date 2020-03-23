Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Ruchika Tomar wins PEN/Hemingway Award for debut novel

March 23, 2020 10:42 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Ruchika Tomar’s “A Prayer for Travelers” has won the PEN/Hemingway Award for best debut novel, an honor previously given to Marilynne Robinson, Tommy Orange and Yiyun Li among others.

Currently teaching at Stanford University, Tomar will receive $25,000 and a month-long residency at the Ucross Foundation writers retreat in Wyoming.

PEN/Hemingway judges on Monday called Tomar’s narrative of the friendship between two women in a small Nevada town “a remarkable piece of writing, astute in style and structure and also in the story that it tells.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Advanced Proposal Management Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Honoring Army Reserve Capt. Leyla Zeinalpour

Today in History

1957: Army sells last of its homing pigeons