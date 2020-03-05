Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief

March 5, 2020 6:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee, where deadly storms ravaged counties this week, including in Nashville.

In an Instagram post made Thursday, Swift said “Nashville is my home.” She added that “the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me.” She included a link to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. The statewide death toll was 24.

A spokesperson for the pop singer confirmed the donation.

A monstrous tornado tore a 2-mile-long (3.2-kilometer-long) path through Putnam County early Tuesday, killing 18 people, including five children under 13. Another 88 were injured, some critically. Another powerful storm barreled eastward from Nashville along a 50-mile (80 kilometer) path, killing five; another storm-related death occurred in a county west of Nashville.

Advertisement

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise