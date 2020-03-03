Listen Live Sports

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

March 3, 2020 2:35 pm
 
iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Knives Out

2. Frozen II

3. Ford v Ferrari

4. Bombshell

5. Jojo Rabbit

6. Midway

7. Parasite

8. Uncut Gems

9. A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood

10. Crawl

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Uncut Gems

2. Color Out of Space

3. I See You

4. Tread

5. Call Me By Your Name

6. What We Do In the Shadows

7. The Lighthouse (2019)

8. Code 8

9. Official Secrets

10. Dope

