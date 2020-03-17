The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
2. Bombshell
3. Knives Out
4. 1917
Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.
5. Contagion
6. Spies in Disguise
7. Uncut Gems
8. Ford v Ferrari
9. Little Women
10. Jumanji: The Next Level
Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.
iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:
1. Uncut Gems
2. Code 8
3. Lady Bird
4. Midsommar
5. The Postcard Killings
6. The Lighthouse (2019)
7. The Farewell
8. Swallow
9. The Jesus Rolls
10. Hot Summer Nights
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.