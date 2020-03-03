On March 3, 1931, Cab Calloway recorded “Minnie the Moocher.” It was the first jazz album to sell a million copies.

In 1966, Buffalo Springfield was formed, featuring Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Richie Furay, Dewey Martin and Bruce Palmer.

In 1967, Eric Burdon and The Animals refused to do a show in Ottawa, Ontario, unless they were paid in advance. The audience went on a rampage, causing $5,000 in damage.

Also in 1967, the Jeff Beck Group made its stage debut in London.

Advertisement

In 1973, “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” by Roberta Flack was named song and record of the year at the Grammys. “The Concert for Bangladesh” won the best album award. America was named best new artist.

In 1991, ballroom dancing king Arthur Murray died in Hawaii at the age of 95.

In 1995, R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry underwent brain surgery for a ruptured aneurysm in Switzerland.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-guitarist Mike Pender of The Searchers is 79. Movie producer-director George Miller (“Mad Max”) is 75. Actress Hattie Winston (“Becker”) is 75. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 73. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky (“Police Academy” films) is 70. Musician Robyn Hitchcock is 67. Actor Robert Gossett (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 66. Guitarist John Lilley of The Hooters is 66. Actress Miranda Richardson is 62. Actress Laura Harring (“Mulholland Drive,” ”Gossip Girl”) is 56. Drummer Duncan Phillips of Newsboys is 56. Rapper-actor Tone Loc (lohk) is 54. Actress Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) is 50. Singer Brett Warren of The Warren Brothers is 49. Actor David Faustino (“Married…With Children”) is 46. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 43. Singer Ronan Keating of Boyzone is 43. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 39. Actress Jessica Biel is 38. Guitarist Joe “Blower” Garvey of Hinder is 36. Musician Brett Hite of Frenship is 34. Singer Camila Cabello (kah-MEE’-lah kah-BAY’oh) (Fifth Harmony) is 23. Actor Thomas Barbusca (“The Mick”) is 17. Actress Reylynn Caster (TV’s “Me, Myself and I”) is 17.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.