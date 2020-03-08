On March 8, 1962, The Beatles made their TV debut on the BBC program “Teenager’s Turn.” They performed a cover of Roy Orbison’s “Dream Baby.”

In 1970, Diana Ross performed her first solo concert after leaving The Supremes, in Framingham, Massachusetts.

In 1973, keyboardist Ron “Pigpen” McKernan of the Grateful Dead died at his apartment in Madera, California. He was 27. McKernan had been under a doctor’s care for cirrhosis.

Also in 1973, Paul McCartney was fined $240 for growing marijuana outside his farm in Scotland. McCartney claimed fans gave him the seeds and he didn’t know what would grow from them.

In 1989, gospel-country singer Stuart Hamblen died after having a malignant brain tumor removed at a California hospital.

In 1992, actress Annette Funicello revealed she had multiple sclerosis.

In 1993, “Beavis and Butt-Head” premiered on MTV as a series. Previously, the characters were shown on MTV’s “Liquid Television” program.

In 2016, Beatles producer George Martin died at the age of 90.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz saxophonist George Coleman is 85. Actress Sue Ane (correct) Langdon is 84. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 76. Actor-director Micky Dolenz of The Monkees is 75. Bassist Randy Meisner (The Eagles, Poco) is 74. Singer Peggy March is 72. Jazz pianist Billy Childs is 63. Singer Gary Numan is 62. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 61. Actor Aidan Quinn is 61. Guitarist Jimmy Dormire (Confederate Railroad) is 60. Actress Camryn Manheim (“The Practice”) is 59. Actor Leon (“Cool Runnings”) is 59. Singer Shawn Mullins is 52. Actress Andrea Parker (“Less Than Perfect”) is 50. Actor Boris Kodjoe (“Code Black,” ”Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 47. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 44. Actress Laura Main (“Call the Midwife”) is 43. Actor James Van Der Beek (“CSI: Cyber,” ”Dawson’s Creek”) is 43. Singer Kameelah Williams of 702 is 42. Actor Nick Zano (“Minority Report,” ”2 Broke Girls”) is 42. Singer Tom Chaplin of Keane is 41. Guitarist Andy Ross of OK Go is 41. Singer Kristinia (kris-teh-NEE’-ah) DeBarge is 30.

