On March 14, 1943, Aaron Copland’s (KOH’-plands) “Fanfare for the Common Man” premiered in New York.

In 1972, Carole King won the album of the year Grammy for “Tapestry,” record of the year for “It’s Too Late” and song of the year for “You’ve Got A Friend.” She also won a fourth Grammy that year, for female pop vocal performance for “Tapestry.” Carly Simon was named best new artist.

Also in 1972, California Governor Ronald Reagan pardoned country musician Merle Haggard for crimes Haggard committed in his youth.

In 1980, producer Quincy Jones got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It was his 47th birthday.

In 1981, Eric Clapton was hospitalized in St. Paul, Minnesota, for an attack of bleeding ulcers. He had to cancel a 60-date U.S. tour.

In 1995, the album “A Boy Named Goo” by the Goo Goo Dolls was released.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Phil Phillips is 94. Actor Michael Caine is 87. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 87. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 75. Former Chicago sax player Walt Parazaider (payr-ah-ZAY’-der) is 75. Actor Steve Kanaly (“Dallas”) is 74. Comedian Billy Crystal is 72. TV and radio personality Rick Dees is 69. Country singer Jann Browne is 66. Actor Adrian Zmed is 66. Actress Tamara Tunie (tuh-MAH’-ruh TOO’-nee) (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 61. Actress Penny Johnson Jerald (“Castle,” ”24″) is 60. Actress Elise Neal (“All of Us”) is 54. Actor Gary Anthony Williams (“Boston Legal,” ”Malcolm in the Middle”) is 54. Drummer Michael Bland of Soul Asylum is 51. Singer Kristian Bush of Sugarland is 50. Actress Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”) is 47. Actress Grace Park (“Hawaii Five-0,” ”Battlestar Galactica”) is 46. Actor Daniel Gillies (“The Originals,” ”Vampire Diaries”) is 44. Actor Corey Stoll (“House of Cards” ”The Bourne Legacy”) is 44. Actor Chris Klein is 41. Actor Ryan Cartwright (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 39. Actress Kate Maberly (“Finding Neverland”) is 38. Singer-keyboardist Taylor Hanson of Hanson is 37. Actor Jamie Bell (“Billy Elliot”) is 34. Bassist Este Haim (HYM) of Haim is 34. Actor Ansel Elgort (“Insurgent,” ”Divergent”) is 26.

