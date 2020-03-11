On March 11, 1959, the Lorraine Hansberry drama “A Raisin in the Sun,” starring Ruby Dee and Sidney Poitier, opened on Broadway.

In 1968, Otis Redding was awarded a gold record for the single “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” three months after his death. A year later, the song won two Grammy Awards.

In 1970, “Aquarius/Let The Sun Shine In” by the Fifth Dimension was named Record of the Year at the Grammys. The self-titled album by Blood, Sweat and Tears was named Album of the Year. Crosby, Stills and Nash won the Best New Artist Grammy.

In 1993, actress Elizabeth Taylor received a lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute.

In 1997, Queen Elizabeth knighted Paul McCartney.

Today’s Birthdays: TV journalist Sam Donaldson is 86. Accordionist Flaco Jimenez (FLAH’-koh hee-MEH’-nez) of Texas Tornadoes is 81. Actress Tricia O’Neil (“Genghis Khan”) is 75. Actor Mark Metcalf (“Animal House”) is 74. Singer Mark Stein of Vanilla Fudge is 73. Singer Bobby McFerrin is 70. Movie director Jerry Zucker (“Airplane!” ”Ghost”) is 70. Singer Cheryl Lynn is 69. Actress Susan Richardson (“Eight Is Enough”) is 68. Recording executive Jimmy Iovine (eye-VEEN’) (“American Idol”) is 67. Country singer Jimmy Fortune of The Statler Brothers is 65. Singer Nina Hagen is 65. Actor Elias Koteas (ee-LY’-uhs koh-TAY’-uhs) (“Chicago P.D.”) is 59. Actor Peter Berg (“Chicago Hope”) is 58. Actor Jeffrey Nordling (“Desperate Housewives”) is 58. Actress Alex Kingston (“ER”) is 57. Actor Wallace Langham (“CSI”) is 55. Actor John Barrowman (“Arrow”) is 53. Singer Lisa Loeb is 52. Keyboardist Al Gamble of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 51. Singer Pete Droge is 51. Actor Terrence Howard (“Empire”) is 51. Actor Johnny Knoxville is 49. Musicians Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte are 41. Actor David Anders (“iZombie,” ”The Vampire Diaries”) is 39. Singer LeToya Luckett (Destiny’s Child) is 39. Actress Thora Birch (“Ghost World,” ”American Beauty”) is 38. TV personality Melissa Rycroft is 37. Actor Rob Brown (“Blindspot,””Treme”) is 36. Actress Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) is 27.

