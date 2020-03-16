On March 16, 1970, singer Tammi Terrell died of a brain tumor in Philadelphia at age 24. The tumor was diagnosed three years earlier when she collapsed during a concert.

In 1971, Simon and Garfunkel were the first winners of the so-called “Triple Crown” of the Grammys. “Bridge Over Troubled Water” was named song and record of the year, and the album by the same name won album of the year. The Carpenters won best new artist. It was also the first year the Grammys were televised live.

In 1974, the Grand Ole Opry moved from the Ryman Auditorium to a new facility at the Opryland complex.

In 1969, “1776,” a musical about the Declaration of Independence, opened on Broadway.

In 1991, seven members of Reba McEntire’s band and her road manager were killed when their plane crashed after taking off from an airport in San Diego.

In 1993, the long-awaited collaboration between former Whitesnake singer David Coverdale and guitarist Jimmy Page was released by Geffen Records.

In 2005, actor Robert Blake was acquitted of murdering his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley (BAYK’-lee). He was later found liable in a civil court and ordered to pay her children $30 million.

In 2006, Michael Jackson paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to employees at his Neverland Ranch in California, then shut down the ranch. He paid them back wages to avoid a lawsuit threatened by California officials.

Today’s Birthdays: Game show host Chuck Woolery is 79. Singer-songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker is 78. 1ctor Erik Estrada is 71. Actor Victor Garber (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Alias”) is 71. Country singer Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel is 69. Bluegrass musician Tim O’Brien (Hot Rize, Earls of Leicester) is 66. Guitarist Nancy Wilson of Heart is 66. Actor Clifton Powell (“Ray,” ”Norbit”) is 64. Rapper Flavor Flav (FLAYV) (Public Enemy) is 61. Actor Jerome Flynn (“Game of Thrones”) is 57. Folk singer Patty Griffin is 56. Singer Tracy Bonham is 53. Actress Lauren Graham (“Parenthood,” ”Gilmore Girls”) is 53. Actor Judah Friedlander (FREED’-lan-duhr) (“30 Rock”) is 51. Alan Tudyk (TOO’-dihk) (“Suburgatory”) is 49. Actor Tim Kang (“The Mentalist”) is 47. Singer Blu Cantrell is 44. Actress Brooke Burns (“Baywatch”) is 42. Actress Kimrie Lewis (“Single Parents,” ”Scandal”) is 38. Actor Brett Davern (“Awkward”) is 37. Actress Alexandria Daddario (“True Detective”) is 34. Singer Jhene Aiko (juh-NAY’ AY’-koh) is 32.

