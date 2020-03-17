On March 17, 1961, the live country music program “Five Star Jubilee” premiered on NBC. It took its name from the five stars who rotated as hosts.

In 1962, the band Blues Incorporated played its first gig in London. At various times, the band included future Rolling Stones members Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts. Another member was Jack Bruce, who later became the bassist for Cream.

Also in 1962, The Shirelles’ single “Soldier Boy” was released.

In 1968, The Bee Gees made their U.S. television debut on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” The brothers sang “To Love Somebody” and “Words.”

In 1982, the leader of The Capitols, Samuel George, was stabbed to death in Detroit during an argument. The group is known for the hit “Cool Jerk.”

In 1993, actress Helen Hayes died at age 92 in Nyack, New York, following a battle with heart problems.

In 2004, Courtney Love was arrested for allegedly throwing a microphone stand at a member of the audience at a show in New York. Earlier that day, she had appeared on David Letterman’s show and flashed him six times.

In 2005, rapper Lil’ Kim was convicted of lying to a grand jury regarding a shooting outside a New York radio station.

In 2010, singer Alex Chilton of The Box Tops and of Big Star died in New Orleans after suffering heart problems. He was 59.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-songwriter Jim Weatherly is 77. Singer-songwriter John Sebastian of the Lovin’ Spoonful is 76. Percussionist Harold Brown of War is 74. Actor Patrick Duffy is 71. Actor Kurt Russell is 69. Country singer Susie Allanson is 68. Actress Lesley-Anne Down is 66. Actor Mark Boone Junior (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 65. Country singer Paul Overstreet is 65. Actor Gary Sinise (sih-NEES’) is 65. Actor Christian Clemenson (“CSI: Miami”) is 62. Actor Arye Gross (“Castle”) is 60. Actress Vicki Lewis (“NewsRadio”) is 60. Actor Casey Siemaszko (sheh-MA’-zshko) (“NYPD Blue”) is 59. Actor Rob Lowe is 56. Singer Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins is 53. Bassist Van Conner of Screaming Trees is 53. Actor Mathew St. Patrick (“Six Feet Under”) is 52. Actor Yanic (YAH’-neek) Truesdale (“Gilmore Girls”) is 51. Bassist Melissa Auf der Maur (Smashing Pumpkins, Hole) is 48. Drummer Caroline Corr of The Corrs is 47. Actress Amelia Heinle (HYN’-lee) (“The Young and the Restless,” “All My Children”) is 47. Singer Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square is 47. Actress Marisa Coughlan (mah-REE’-sah KOF’-lan) (“Boston Legal,” ”Freddy Got Fingered”) is 46. Rapper Swifty of D12 is 45. “The NFL on CBS” reporter Tracy Wolfson is 45. Actress Natalie Zea (ZEE) (“Justified,” “Dirty Sexy Money”) is 45. Actress Brittany Daniel (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 44. Singer-TV personality Tamar Braxton (“Braxton Family Values”) is 43. Bassist Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion is 42. Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam is 39. TV personality Rob Kardashian (“Keeping Up With The Kardashians”) is 33. Singer Hozier (HOH’-zee-ur) is 30. Actress Eliza Hope Bennett (“Nanny McPhee”) is 28. Actor John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 28. Actor Flynn Morrison (“Last Man Standing”) is 15.

