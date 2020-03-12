Listen Live Sports

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

March 12, 2020 6:29 pm
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of March, 11th, 2020 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John; $3,932,998; $135.68.

2. Andrea Bocelli; $2,642,269; $185.73.

3. Cher; $1,662,071; $127.63.

4. Tool; $1,367,135; $113.36.

5. Shawn Mendes; $1,286,725; $68.99.

6. Jonas Brothers; $1,281,756; $91.71.

7. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $1,094,382; $65.68.

8. Blake Shelton; $974,506; $84.81.

9. André Rieu; $882,088; $91.28.

10. The Lumineers; $771,553; $57.75.

11. Bryan Adams; $698,453; $73.59.

12. Jerry Seinfeld; $542,656; $116.52.

13. The World of Hans Zimmer; $502,594; $60.86.

14. Pentatonix; $502,371; $73.53.

15. Five Finger Death Punch; $462,597; $61.30.

16. Deadmau5; $426,783; $51.15.

17. Gabriel Iglesias; $426,440; $57.83.

18. The Kelly Family; $420,056; $59.52.

19. Jack Whitehall; $365,192; $55.77.

20. Jo Koy; $358,055; $58.50.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

