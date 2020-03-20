Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

March 20, 2020 7:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of March 18, 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John; $3,734,791; $138.75.

2. Andrea Bocelli; $2,642,269; $185.73.

Advertisement

3. Celine Dion; $2,262,322; $147.51.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

4. Cher; $1,445,696; $128.11.

5. Tool; $1,367,135; $113.36.

6. Jonas Brothers; $1,250,548; $88.00.

7. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $1,100,965; $65.96.

8. Marc Anthony; $1,051,487; $107.80.

9. Blake Shelton; $974,506; $84.81.

        Check our coronavirus resource to see telework updates and other federal responses to the pandemic.

10. André Rieu; $882,088; $91.28.

11. The Lumineers; $782,878; $57.74.

12. Bryan Adams; $743,183; $75.56.

13. Jerry Seinfeld; $542,656; $116.52.

14. The World of Hans Zimmer; $509,948; $58.21.

15. Five Finger Death Punch; $478,457; $61.26.

16. The Kelly Family; $430,453; $59.77.

17. Deadmau5; $426,707; $53.37.

18. Gabriel Iglesias; $426,440; $57.83.

19. Illenium ; $397,248; $53.31.

20. “Das Grosse Schlagerfest. XXL” / Florian Silbereisen; $351,189; $65.36.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Advanced Proposal Management Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Honoring naval pioneer Rear Adm. Grace Hopper

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends federal troops to protect civil rights march