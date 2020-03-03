US–Books-Books-Top-10

Listen Live Sports

March 3, 2020 2:42 pm
 
Apple Books US Bestseller List – 03/01/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson – 9780385348720 – (Crown)

2. Blindside by James O. Born & James Patterson – 9780316529563 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. The Warsaw Protocol by Steve Berry – 9781250140319 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

4. The Other Mrs. by Mary Kubica – 9781488099601 – (Park Row Books)

5. Just One Year by Penelope Ward – 9781951045074 – (Penelope Ward Books, Inc.)

6. Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly – 9781101883068 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. American Dirt (Oprah’s Book Club) by Jeanine Cummins – 9781250209771 – (Flatiron Books)

8. One Minute Out by Mark Greaney – 9780593098929 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Cardinal of the Kremlin by Tom Clancy – 9781101002384 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

