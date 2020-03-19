Listen Live Sports

World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2020 finalists

March 19, 2020 2:45 pm
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Twelve video games were named Thursday as finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

The hall received thousands of nominations from more than 100 countries for consideration for the Class of 2020.

The finalists are: “Bejeweled,” “Centipede,” “Frogger,” “GoldenEye 007,” “Guitar Hero,” “King’s Quest,” “Minecraft,” “NBA Jam,” “Nokia Snake,” “Super Smash Brothers Melee,” “Uncharted 2: Among Thieves” and “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?”

The winners will be announced at the hall, housed at The Strong museum in Rochester, New York. The date of the ceremony has not been announced.

An expert committee will choose the honorees. Fans can weigh in with an online ballot through April 2.

