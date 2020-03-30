Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Yemeni-American poet Threa Almontaser wins Whitman award

March 30, 2020 8:01 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yemeni-American poet Threa Almontaser has won the Walt Whitman Award for best first book. Almontaser’s “The Wild Fox of Yemen” comes out in April 2021.

Presented by the Academy of American Poets, the award includes a six-week residency in Umbria, Italy, and $5,000. In addition, the academy will purchase hundreds of copies of her book and distribute them to members.

“The spirit of Whitman lives in these poems that sing and celebrate a vibrant, rebellious body with all its physical and spiritual entanglements,” award judge Harryette Mullen said in a statement.

The Whitman award was established in 1975 to champion emerging poets. Previous winners include Jenny Xie, Judy Jordan and Chris Llewellyn.

Advertisement

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|30 Digital Transformation Summit
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army research aids in unified fight against COVID-19

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot in DC