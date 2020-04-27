Listen Live Sports

An all-star virtual graduation awaits college students

April 27, 2020 8:01 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Though college students have seen their in-person graduations canceled or scaled back, one organization is promising to celebrate the Class of 2020 with a virtual all-star celebration featuring Eva Longoria, Andrew Yang, Liam Payne and more.

Her Campus, a website geared to women in college, is putting on an online ceremony it’s calling “ I’m Still Graduating” on May 15 that will feature speeches and performances from luminaries, as well as words from select graduates.

Students can also create their own graduation page and upload photo memories, and a minute-long video to share with family and friends.

“We’re turning the letdown of a missed graduation experience on its head and bringing together the lineup of our dreams to deliver commencement addresses and performances that will inspire, motivate, and uplift at a time that this year’s graduates, and all of us, need it most,” said Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, Her Campus Media’s CEO and editor in chief.

Others participating include Tamron Hall, Kenneth Cole, Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin and tennis legend Billie Jean King.

The Associated Press

