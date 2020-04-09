Listen Live Sports

AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

April 9, 2020 8:28 am
 
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 2-8, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where the coronavirus has changed the course of daily lives.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic. Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

