Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

April 2, 2020 5:17 pm
 
2 min read
      

1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G. P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “The Sinner” by J.R. Ward (Gallery Books)

4. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)

5. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” by Alice Schertle (HMH Books for Young Readers)

6. “The Last Odyssey” by james Rollins (William Morrow)

7. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

8. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

10. “Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure” by James Dean (HarperFestival)

11. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

12. “Lady in Waiting” by Anne Glenconner (Hachette)

13. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

14. “Happy Easter, Mouse!” by Laura Joffe Numeroff and Felicia Bond (HarperFestival)

15. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

16. “Neon Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

17. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

18. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

19. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

20. “Don’t Let Go” by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

21. “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell (Atria Books)

22. “Llama Llama Easter Egg” by Anna Dewdney (Viking Children’s)

23. “The Great Influenza” by John M. Barry (Penguin)

24. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

25. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

