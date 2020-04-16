Listen Live Sports

Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

April 16, 2020
 
1. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2″ by Joanna Gaines (Morrow Cookbooks)

2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G. P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker (Doubleday)

5. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

6. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

7. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)

8. “Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure” by James Dean (HarperFestival)

9. “Llama Llama Easter Egg” by Anna Dewdney (Viking Children’s)

10. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

11. “Revenge” by James Patterson and Andrew Holmes (Grand Central Books)

12. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” by Alice Schertle (HMH Books for Young Readers)

13. “The Tale of Peter Rabbit: A Story Book Board Book” by Beatrix Potter (Warne)

14. “The Last Book on the Left” by Ben Kissell, Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski and Tom Neely (Houghton, Mifflin, Harcourt)

15. “Fortitude” by Dan Crenshaw (Twelve)

16. “Redhead by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

17. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

18. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

19. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

20. “Shielding Gillian” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

21. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow Paperbacks)

22. “Happy Easter, Mouse!” by Laura Joffe Numeroff, Felicia Bond (Harper Festival)

23. “The Last Kids on Earth: June’s WIld Flight” by Max Braillier (Viking Books for Young Readers)

24. “Pete the Cat: Five Little Bunnies” by James Dean (Harper Collins)

25. “God Gave Us Easter” by Lisa Tawn Bergren (WaterBrook Press)

