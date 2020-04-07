Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Bruce Springsteen and Andrea Bocelli connect with music

April 7, 2020 2:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

ANDREA BOCELLI, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN HOPING TO BOOST SPIRITS

Hoping to raise moods, Bruce Springsteen and Andrea Bocelli each plan to reach their fans with music — The Boss as a guest DJ and the tenor with a live performance.

Bocelli will give a solo livestreamed performance on Easter Sunday from the main historic cathedral in Milan, Italy.

Advertisement

“On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honored and happy to answer ‘Sì’ to the invitation of the city and the Duomo of Milan,” Bocelli said in a statement.

        Insight by Automation Anywhere: GAO, DLA and Bureau of Fiscal Service address the opportunities and challenges associated with using RPA in this free webinar.

There will be no audience present, but the concert will be exclusively streamed live globally on the tenor’s YouTube channel from 6 p.m. UK time or 1 p.m. Eastern.

Springsteen will appear on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Eastern. According to E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo, Springsteen will be DJing music he’s been listening to during the pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Corpsmen treat patients aboard USNS Mercy

Today in History

2000: President Clinton signs "Senior Citizens' Freedom To Work Act"