Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says he’s frustrated at his TV role

April 14, 2020 12:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN anchor Chris Cuomo revealed on his SiriusXM show that he’s feeling frustration in his job, saying he doesn’t “value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship.”

Cuomo said Monday on “Let’s Get After It” that he’s tired of some things that go along with being a TV host. That includes interviewing disingenuous politicians — “talking to Democrats about things that I don’t really believe they mean” and “talking to Republicans about them parroting things they feel they have to say.”

A representative for Cuomo at CNN did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

“I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me personally,” said Cuomo, who has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been broadcasting from his basement while in self-quarantine.

Advertisement

Cuomo also took aim at President Donald Trump.

        Insight by VMware: Find out how agencies are reaching their fullest cloud potential in this exclusive ebook.

The TV personality said he doesn’t want to spend his time “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous.”

Cuomo lamented that his profession doesn’t allow him to tell his critics to “go to hell.”

“I don’t like what I do professionally,” he said.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers bring range of expertise to COVID-19 fight

Today in History

1865: John Wilkes Booth assassinates Abraham Lincoln