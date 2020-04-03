Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

April 3, 2020 8:34 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden; Dr. Homer Venters, president, Community Oriented Correctional Health Services; Topeka K. Sam, co-founder, New Yorkers United for Justice.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte; Surgeon General Jerome Adams; Govs. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., and Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Michael Dowling, CEO of Northwell Health; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb; Luana Marques, president of the board of directors of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America; James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Esper; Govs. John Bel Edwards, D-La., and J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill.

“Fox News Sunday” — Adams; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.

