Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

April 24, 2020 6:43 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Govs. Larry Hogan, R-Md., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; White House adviser Kevin Hassett; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus task force coordinator; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota; Stacey Abrams, former Democratic candidate for Georgia governor.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Hogan; San Francisco Mayor London Breed; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America; Barry Diller, chairman of IAC.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Birx; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Abrams.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Gov. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla.; Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

