Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Hal Willner, longtime ‘Saturday Night Live’ staple, has died

April 7, 2020 8:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hal Willner, a music producer and longtime “Saturday Night Live” music supervisor, has died. He was 64.

Blake Zidell, a representative for Willner, said the producer died Tuesday. Zidell said Willner had symptoms consistent with those caused by the coronavirus, but he had not been diagnosed with the virus.

Willner had selected music for skits on “Saturday Night Live” since 1980. He produced albums for Lucinda Williams, Lou Reed and Marianne Faithfull, who is currently being treated for the coronavirus in a London hospital.

Willner is also known for curating a host of tribute albums starting off with “Amarcord Nino Rota” in 1981. He’s had tribute projects dedicated to Thelonious Monk and music for Disney films. He recruited a variety of music artists for tribute projects including Sting, Keith Richards and Ringo Starr.

Willner produced a live tribute concert in New York for Tim Buckley in 1991. The concert helped launch the career of Buckley’s son, Jeff, who performed at the event.

