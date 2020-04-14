Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Organizer calls off publishing convention BookExpo for 2020

April 14, 2020 4:13 pm
 
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — BookExpo, the publishing industry’s annual national convention, has been called off for this year.

The announcement Tuesday by ReedPOP comes after the gathering already had been postponed from May to July because of the coronavirus outbreak. It was to have been held at Manhattan’s Jacob Javits Convention, which has been converted to a hospital to help with the virus caseload in New York City. All of the so-called “Big Five” publishers — Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins, Hachette Book Group and Macmillan — had said they would not be attending BookExpo or the fan-based BookCon, which was to have immediately followed.

“From our publishers, booksellers and sidelines exhibitors to our authors and librarians to our book loving fans, we know how many people are impacted by this decision and we continue to stand with you all to help bring the book community together and support one another,” BookExpo Event Director Jenny Martin said in a statement. “We are now looking forward and can’t wait to return with a stronger show than ever in 2021.”

The booksellers convention has been held for decades and traditionally draws tens of thousands attendees. Speakers have included Stephen King, Hillary Clinton and Barbra Streisand, among others.

Advertisement

        Insight by VMware: Find out how agencies are reaching their fullest cloud potential in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers bring range of expertise to COVID-19 fight

Today in History

1865: John Wilkes Booth assassinates Abraham Lincoln